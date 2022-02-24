National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,622,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in National Health Investors by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in National Health Investors by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

