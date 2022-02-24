Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,902 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTCO opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

