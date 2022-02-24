Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.87. 10,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,788,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
NTCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.