Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.87. 10,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,788,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

NTCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after buying an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 128.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,902 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 157,378 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.