Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Trading Up 16.7%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) was up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 339,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 517,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$9.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)
