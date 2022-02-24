Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Natus Medical worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 43.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 180,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.01 million, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Natus Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.