Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NTUS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 182,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $819.65 million, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

