NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 305 ($4.15) price target on the stock.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.68.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after buying an additional 323,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.