Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Insider Sells $42,152.00 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 925,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,824. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $152.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nautilus by 81.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

