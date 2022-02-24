Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Navigator worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NVGS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,447. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.35 million, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

