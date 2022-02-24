Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NMM opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $621.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

