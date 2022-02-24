Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $546,645 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $204,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

