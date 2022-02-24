Needham & Company LLC Trims Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price to $195.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.64% from the company’s previous close.

OLED has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.78.

OLED opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.31. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $132.88 and a twelve month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

