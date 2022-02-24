Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.12% and a negative net margin of 37.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Nephros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NEPH stock remained flat at $$4.35 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.15. Nephros has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nephros worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

