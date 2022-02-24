NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Bank of America

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $9.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,768. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $66,347,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

