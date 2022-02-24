Netcall’s (NET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Shares of Netcall stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67. Netcall has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 89 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

