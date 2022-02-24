NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1,753.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 83,179 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 968,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,526,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

