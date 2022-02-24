Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NBW opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

