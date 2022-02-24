Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NBW opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $15.06.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
