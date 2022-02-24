Neutrino System Base Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $53,506.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino System Base Token has a market cap of $255,020.38 and $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino System Base Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,461.67 or 0.06802011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,031.26 or 0.99560555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Coin Profile

Neutrino System Base Token was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

