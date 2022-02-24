Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NVRO traded up $4.50 on Thursday, reaching $68.93. 33,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,075. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. Nevro has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $182.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,460,000 after acquiring an additional 141,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nevro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nevro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nevro by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

