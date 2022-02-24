New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.79. Approximately 1,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.23.
About New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM)
