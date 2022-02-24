New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $9.41.
New Concept Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
