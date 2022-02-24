New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $177.53 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.80 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

