New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 7,075 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

