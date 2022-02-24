New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 8,550 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 222,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after acquiring an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

