New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 3.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

