New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

