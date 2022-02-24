New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $648,000 Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 387,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 199,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

