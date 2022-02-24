Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NEM traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,501,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,336,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 50,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

