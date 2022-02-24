Newton (NEW) Price Down 31% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.01 or 0.06778221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,343.87 or 1.00309716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

