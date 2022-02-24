Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Benchmark

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXST has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.83.

NXST opened at $169.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $130.60 and a 1-year high of $185.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

