NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

