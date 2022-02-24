NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.
Shares of NEX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.
