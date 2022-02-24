NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of NEX opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

