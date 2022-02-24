NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.33 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.270 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. NICE has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

