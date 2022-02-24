Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.45

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 1624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $885.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

