Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

TSE NSR opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

