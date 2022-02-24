Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NDLS stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 83,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $328.96 million, a P/E ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDLS shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Noodles & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Noodles & Company by 1,313.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

