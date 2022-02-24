Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDLS. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.74 million, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

