Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDLS. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Noodles & Company stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.74 million, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
