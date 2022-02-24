Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 477,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

STLA stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 500,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,554. Stellantis has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.