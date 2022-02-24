Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $33,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,873. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.