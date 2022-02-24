Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,707,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after acquiring an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,742,000 after acquiring an additional 547,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,195,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSXMK traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 15,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

