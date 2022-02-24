Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

NPI opened at C$36.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.08. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$47.32. The company has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.