Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.57

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.57 and traded as high as $28.86. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 31,922 shares trading hands.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $283.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,713 shares of company stock worth $111,309. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.