Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will report ($1.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.53) and the lowest is ($1.80). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($7.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. 25,483,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,655,563. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.