Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 169.42% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2026 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.02. Novavax has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,961 shares of company stock worth $7,947,592 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Novavax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Novavax by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

