NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NUVA traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. 718,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $14,490,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NuVasive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

