NuVasive’s (NUVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of NUVA traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 219,982 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,630,000 after buying an additional 218,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,199,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after buying an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

