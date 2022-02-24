NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.96% of NV5 Global worth $44,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NV5 Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NV5 Global by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NVEE opened at $100.43 on Thursday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

