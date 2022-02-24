O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. 999,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

