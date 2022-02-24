Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.43

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 872046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

OBELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $678.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.