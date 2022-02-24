Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to announce $465.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.10 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 764,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,295. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

